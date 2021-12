Adele

The Grammy winner moved into a 10-bedroom, $6 million home in Sussex, England in 2012, but the home reportedly gave the singer a big scare.

According to The Sun, the performer told a friend her home — which used to be a convent — gave her “the creeps” after she heard strange noises. The “Someone Like You” singer reportedly hired around-the-clock security personnel to help her sleep at night — in peace and safety.