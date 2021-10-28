Bridget Marquardt

The “Ghost Magnet With Bridget Marquardt” podcast host claimed that she reconnected with the late Hugh Hefner in a dream. “I was standing there and then all of a sudden, I hear him coming down the stairs and he comes running down the stairs and his arms were open wide and he gave me what we used to call his big laugh and was like, ‘Oh, my darling’ and he gave me a big hug,” she told E! News in October 2021. “I could feel his smoke in the satin on his smoking jacket. I could smell his cologne. It was just so, so real.”