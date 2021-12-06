Mike Colter

“I’m from the south and there’s a lot of things that happen in the south that don’t happen anywhere else,” Colter told Kelly Clarkson on her talk show in 2019.

The Luke Cage star described an incident that occurred “night after night,” which his mother explained as a spirit being attracted to his energy.

“When I was a kid, I used to have this thing that was sitting on my chest when I would sleep and it was keeping me from getting up and I couldn’t open my eyes and I would struggle,” he detailed. “I couldn’t breathe very well.”