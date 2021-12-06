Octavia Spencer

During a December 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Oscar winner claimed that her house is haunted by the ghost of a late movie star. “I grew up watching Westerns and I bought this house, and it was owned by a guy who did Westerns, so I must have been a fan of his,” she told the comedian. “I think he is my protector. I love him because he kind of sorts out the bad people that shouldn’t be there. He runs them out.”

The Ma actress said that visitors sometimes don’t want to come back after staying with her, but she sees it as a test. “That’s how I know that they don’t belong there, because if you’re a person that belongs there, everybody is like, ‘Oh, your place is so welcoming, it’s so great,'” she explained.

Spencer joked that the spectral presence gets upset when she’s away from the home. “When I leave for a long time, he’s a little shady. The doors close, the lights go off when I turn them on,” she continued. “I love my ghost. I just don’t want you bringing your ghost to my house. I don’t want anybody’s ghost thinking they can be friends with my ghost. Because my ghost can haunt me, but he doesn’t haunt me. We have boundaries.”