Salma Hayek

The Eternals actress revealed in November 2021 that she had a lot of unexplained things happening in her London home — including the piano playing by itself and lights going on and off — which led her to calling in a professional to rid the house of ghosts.

“I get it the worst … I’ve seen the actual things,” Hayek’s daughter, Valentina, said during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show while her mom was chatting with Ellen DeGeneres on stage. Hayek explained that although she didn’t see any ghosts, she did call in help.

“[They] found like 20 [ghosts],” the House of Gucci actress said, recalling the man seeing an “old lady and a child” spirit. There was also a nun ghost, according to Hayek, who claimed there are only two supernatural entities remaining in the home.