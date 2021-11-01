Big Little Lies

Kidman told Vanity Fair in 2019 that the cast of the HBO series — which includes Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley — had a group chat that was women only. “There are no men in our equation,” she said. “I mean, there are, but they’re not on the group chat, let’s put it that way.”

When Meryl Streep joined the show in season 2, she got an invite to the thread, “and she’s very funny,” the Undoing alum revealed in the same interview. The Practical Magic star would later admit that she was “the only one who sends emojis,” while Witherspoon prefers to send gifs.