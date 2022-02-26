Boy Meets World

Ben Savage, who played Cory Matthews on Boy Meets World from 1993 to 2000 and reprised the role for Girl Meets World from 2014 to 2017, still keeps in touch with Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and more cast members from the series.

“There’s a group chat and, of course, you know, I’m always very happy for them. I’m always wishing them the best,” Savage exclusively told Us in February 2022. “It’s interesting when you start off as kids with people, cause it’s like you’re just kind of connected throughout your lives. So, you can go one year, six months, two years, five years — and it’s like you’re always kind of connected to these people that you grew up working with. So it is a very unique and special bond.”