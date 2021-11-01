Bridgerton

Lady Whistledown might want to look over those receipts. Unfortunately, Regé-Jean Page will no longer be able to spill the tea with his former costars on WhatsApp.

In September 2021, the former Duke of Hastings admitted he “respectfully exited” the chat after leaving the Netflix series. “I didn’t want to put them in an awkward situation where they had to kick me out,” the English actor told GQ at the time, adding that the show’s “universe has expanded” enough that his presence in the text group won’t be missed too much.