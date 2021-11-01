Full House and Fuller House

Yes, both the original series and its Netflix revival have their own group chats — though Cameron Bure told Us that there is some crossover.

“The Full House group chat is, like, it’s the OGs: John [Stamos], Bob [Saget], Dave [Coulier]. … The only one that’s on both is Scott Weinger — oh, and Jodie [Sweetin] and Andrea [Barber], of course,” she explained in April 2021.

The Fuller House thread “includes, like, all the kids, even their parents and then Juan Pablo [Di Pace] and John Brotherton,” the actress best known as DJ Tanner continued. “It’s fun, but the OG stays in the OG!”