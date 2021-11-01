One Tree Hill

It’s girls vs. boys when it comes to the beloved CW show’s online correspondence — and Bush said that the women of the teen drama, which ran from 2003 to 2012, are winning the chat wars.

“Our group texts are lit. If people could see them, I’m like, ‘Oh man, this would be something,’” the Chicago P.D. alum told Bustle in 2018. “We literally have a group text with every girl who’s ever been on the show and it’s off the chain.”

Not to be outdone, the men of the teen series have their own “One Tree Hill dad chat,” which Tyler Hilton joined after having his first child with wife Megan Park in February 2020.

“It was the cutest thing,” the singer gushed in an interview with Today that fall. “I was thinking, ‘Dude, if any of us thought we’d one day be on a Father’s Day chat together, we would’ve been like: What?’ It was wild.”