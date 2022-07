Parks and Recreation

Adam Scott, who played Ben Wyatt, revealed that the cast of Parks and Rec has continued to stay in touch after the show ended in 2015.

“We all have a text chain that we’re always adding to. It’s the same text chain we’ve had since the show was shooting,” he exclusively told Us in May 2022. “We’re all still friends and it is just the best group of people. It really is. And I miss them tremendously.”