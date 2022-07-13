‘Stranger Things’ Cast

In July 2022, Natalia Dyer opened up about how her group chat with Joe Keery, Maya Hawke and Charlie Heaton discusses all things Nancy and Robin.

“We actually have a text thread that talks [about that] a bit. We send each other memes of things regarding that ship, which is funny,” she told Netflix at the time. “I think we all thought, ‘Oh, people would enjoy this duo.’ The internet is a very funny place, so there’s a lot of very interesting takes on things going on.”