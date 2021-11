Taylor Swift’s Squad

The “Cardigan” singer’s besties, including Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss and Selena Gomez, stay in touch through WhatsApp, according to Hailee Steinfeld.

“We try to [speak a lot],” the Hawkeye actress said in 2016. “It’s so crazy being all over the world at the same time and rarely being in the same place at the same time. But it’s so much fun to stay in contact and find each other along the way and all get caught up.”