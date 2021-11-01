The Avengers

The MCU heroes like to stay connected via text — but Chris Hemsworth is often hard to reach.

The Thor: Ragnarok star told BBC Radio 1 that he has two numbers: an Australian one and an American one. The problem is the group chat goes to his U.S. number and he spends most of his time Down Under. “So when I fly into America, I’m like, ‘Cool, 40 days of messages to catch up with,’” he explained in 2019.

While the Extraction actor is the slowest to respond, he noted that Robert Downey Jr. is “pretty active” in the chat and Jeremy Renner shares the most NSFW messages. “The guy’s a sicko,” Hemsworth joked.