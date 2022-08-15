The ‘Mean Girls’ Cast

“I talk to Danny [Franzese], I talk to Lindsay [Lohan], I talk to Amanda [Seyfried] every once in a while,” Jonathan Bennett, who played the role of Aaron Samuels in the iconic teen comedy, told E! News in August 2022 about keeping in touching with the rest of the cast. “We have a Mean Girls group chat that lights up every October 3.”

He continued: “It’s like a family. We all got to be involved in this really special movie that meant a lot to a lot of people and you don’t always get in your career.”