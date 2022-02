The New Scream Cast

David Arquette, who reprised his role as Dewey in the new Scream film, revealed to Us that a group chat exists between the newcomers.

“The younger guys on the new film had the whole text chain text chain going, but I bow[ed] out at some point just because I just felt like the old guy,” he shared in January 2022.

The fifth installment in the slasher series added Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette and Jack Quaid to the cast.