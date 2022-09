The ‘Pitch Perfect’ Cast

In September 2022, Anna Kendrick revealed that the Pitch Perfect group chat is still going strong more than a decade after the first film hit theaters. “We are texting each other going like, ‘Oh, my gosh, you guys, it’s almost been 10 years and remember this night?'” the Twilight star told E! News. “And, like, sending pictures from filming the first riff-off in that empty pool and we’re freezing cold. So, it’s very — it’s almost, like, disgustingly adorable.”