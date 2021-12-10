The Spider-Men

If your Spidey sense is tingling it might be because Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire have a WhatsApp group. The Impossible star told BBC Radio One in December 2021 that he and the former Spider-Man stars have a bond thanks to Peter Parker.

“We share something that only us three could possibly imagine,” he said. “Maybe a few stunt doubles, [but] it’s different actually being the guy.”

Holland admitted that he was the one who got the chat set up initially — and it might not be the most active of the Hollywood threads. “I think I’m the only one who’s ever spoken in it,” he joked.