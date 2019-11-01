Halloween Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2019 By Kathy Campbell November 1, 2019 Courtesy Adrienne Bailon/Instagram 63 64 / 63 Adrienne Bailon The Real cohost channeled Lady Gaga in an exquisite costume. Back to top More News Was a Paparazzo Really Driving the Fiat That Killed Princess Diana? ‘Fatal Voyage’ Podcast Investigates Marilyn Monroe Argued With Bobby Kennedy Just Hours Before Her Death, Podcast Claims Jeffrey Epstein's 'Right-Hand Woman' Ghislaine Maxwell Enabled His Crimes Because She Was 'Madly in Love,' Podcast Claims More News