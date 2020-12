Rachael Ray

The talk show host debuted the festive setup in her temporary living space four months after a raging fire broke out in her Lake Luzerne, New York, home. “It’s not a lot but these partridges and pears and sugared fruits and things, they do make me feel at home and nostalgic and grateful for the family I have and the life I’ve led,” she said on the December 8 episode of the Rachael Ray Show, showing off strings of twinkling lights, garland and paper lanterns.