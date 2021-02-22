Brooke Shields

The Jane the Virgin alum revealed in February 2021 that she was recovering after breaking her femur. Shields shared a video on Instagram wearing a hospital gown as she practiced walking with crutches. “Broke my femur,” she wrote. “Beginning to mend. No matter what your challenge is, make a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward. #BeginningisNow.”

Her celeb friends posted messages of love and encouragement. “Oh crap honey I’m so sorry let me know how you’re doing,” Sharon Stone wrote. “R u home out west I can bring food.” Helena Christensen commented, “So glad I got to see you baby you looked so well and beautiful and I know this is a tough one.” “Get better soon,” Kyle Richards added, while Bridget Moynahan wrote that she was “sending lots of healing energy!!!”

“Brooke! So sorry! Courage…it’s in your blood. Sending love,” Glenn Close commented while Stephanie March, Marla Maples and Lipstick Jungle author Candace Bushnell also sent well wishes.