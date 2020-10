Buddy Valastro

The Cake Boss star shared an Instagram photo of himself lying in a hospital bed with his arm in a cast in September 2020. “I was involved in a terrible accident a few days ago…” he captioned the post. “What do you think of my new accessory? #recoveryjourney #positivevibes.” Valastro’s rep later confirmed to Us Weekly the baker impaled his hand in a bowling accident at his home.