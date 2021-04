Erin Andrews

The sports broadcaster recalled how she was once hit by a baseball while reporting from the sidelines. Her security guard ducked, leaving her only enough time to turn her head to the side. “It smacked me clear as day in the mouth,” she said while on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“It bounced off my face and landed behind me, but I was fine! Doctors said I had a jaw of steel,” Andrews said proudly.