Celebrity Injuries

Henry Cavill

The Superman star was injured on the set of his Netflix drama The Witcher in December 2020. Deadline reported that he suffered a minor leg muscle injury during production of the series in London. The website added that he will be “sidelined for a short period of time” while the show continues shooting around him. The Sun, which first reported the accident, claimed that Cavill hurt his leg while he was on an assault course, 20 feet high in trees while wearing a safety harness at Arborfield Studios.