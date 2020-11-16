Hilaria Baldwin

In November 2020, the “Mom Brain” podcast host revealed that she injured her ankle. “I broke my ankle yesterday because, you know … 2020. I went for a run and a car passed fast on this patch or [sic] road with no shoulder where there was a berm,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of herself resting in bed while breast-feeding son Eduardo. “I ran up on to the berm to avoid the car and as I was returning to the road, I fell and broke my ankle. It was silly and I’m frustrated and sad … but I’m determined to be positive and heal as quickly as possible.”

Baldwin continued, “It’s hard because I can’t carry my babies — amongst so many other things. Reminder: if you are on a country road: don’t speed and please slow down around runners, bikers, children and go around. It’s worth the extra few seconds it takes you 🤍. Thank you to John … the kind man who stopped and helped me up from the road and waited with me until Alec came — forever grateful 💫 .”