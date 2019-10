John Cho

The actor sustained a knee injury on the set of the Netflix series Cowboy Bebop in New Zealand and was flown to Los Angeles for surgery and “extensive rehabilitation.” Netflix announced production would shut down for seven to nine months while the star recovers from his injury. “‘Water can flow or it can crash.’ – Bruce Lee Thanks for all the well wishes everyone. Gonna be back and flowing in no time!” Cho tweeted to his fans on October 18, 2019.