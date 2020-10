Justin Hartley

Four months after being spotted wearing an arm sling and a cast, the This Is Us star revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he tore his bicep while working out at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I felt, like, a little grain of sand and then it turned into a pea and then a marble and then a golf ball and then a tennis ball and then a softball and then a watermelon,” he said in October 2020. “It just kept feeling like it was huge, like a human head was in there.”