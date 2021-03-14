Katherine Heigl

The Firefly Lane star revealed in March 2021 that she was dealing with a “health crisis” with the help of her husband, Josh Kelley. “First trip since the start of the pandemic is back to L.A. to deal with a herniated disk in my neck,” Heigl captioned an Instagram video of Kelley singing along with the coffee maker in their hotel room. “Thank God for @joshbkelley for not only coming with me to hold my hand but for providing me with some very much needed comedic relief! I mean…only Josh can or would harmonize with the coffee maker!”

In a second post, she showed her husband pretending to be a doctor in an exam room while looking at imaging of her neck. “Well, ma’am, I’ve got some bad news, your brain is absolutely gorgeous!” he said as the Grey’s Anatomy alum laughed. “Another @joshbkelley gem,” Heigl captioned the post. “This is definitely the guy you want by your side during a health crisis. Though…I don’t think I’d bring him to the OB with me. Those jokes would just be too far.”