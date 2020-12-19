Celebrity Injuries

Kelly Clarkson

The Grammy winner revealed in December 2020 that she injured herself on the set of her namesake talk show. “Well, this is our first holiday show, woo! I was really excited about it, and we were running late,” the singer said on The Kelly Clarkson Show, as she sat while elevating her leg. “I don’t like to be late. So, I was running in my heel, which was a bad decision because apparently, I turned a corner and possibly did something to my ACL. So fun! So, 2020, just the gift that keeps on giving. It’s a really good year.”