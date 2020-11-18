Kelly Osbourne

The TV personality revealed she hurt her eye in November 2020 after having a makeup mishap. “When your makeup artist says, ‘Don’t move,’ don’t move. Don’t move at all,” Osbourne said in an Instagram Story video, covering one eye with her hand. “I’m currently on my way to the eye doctor because I scratched my f–king eyeball on a mascara wipe.” The British star later shared another video of herself wearing an eyepatch over her left eye. “This is some 2020 s—t,” she said in the clip, which also showed her wearing a face shield over the patch.