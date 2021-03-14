Lo Bosworth

The Hills alum revealed in March 2021 that she has lingering symptoms after suffering a traumatic brain injury two years ago.

“2 years ago in March I suffered a traumatic brain injury I didn’t tell you guys about,” she captioned an Instagram video that showed her working out. “I was at a restaurant in lower Manhattan (which shall remain nameless bc accidents happen) and while sitting in a banquet had one of the swinging kitchen doors fall off its hinges and on to my head. I was in the hospital and suffered a moderate to severe concussion for months.”

“I took weeks off work and the road to recovery was long,” Bosworth continued. “I remember visiting a friend a few weeks later and feeling totally lost on 3rd avenue and 21st street, not knowing which direction to walk in. I still struggle to recall words from time to time and get my thoughts out coherently 2 years later.”

The former reality TV star added that she also battled mononucleosis at the same time and spent “months and months” in bed while still continuing to work full-time and admitted it took a year before she “could even consider exercising with regularity.”

“This post is dedicated to my health and your health — precious and sometimes taken for granted,” she concluded. “If you have it, take advantage of it.”