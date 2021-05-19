Mariska Hargitay

The Law & Order: SVU star revealed details of her hospital stay in May 2021.

“#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament,” she wrote via Instagram. “It’s always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately. #ListenToYourBody #TrustTheExperts #StayStrong #InOtherKneeNews #BustingPerpsWithBustedKnees #BraceYourself #NotTheBeesKnees #TheQueenBeesKnees Great news is I don’t need surgery🙏🏻 💃🏻 #YouShouldSeeTheOtherGuy😜.”