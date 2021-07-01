Martha Stewart Is Recuperating After 3 Hour Surgery

Martha Stewart

The hospitality expert revealed in June 2021 that she’d undergone a three-hour surgery for an Achilles tendon rupture that didn’t heal on its own.

“Recuperating at home I have been ordered to lay still with leg elevated for two weeks. After that another two to four weeks of crutches. Then maybe some more normal activity,” she wrote via Instagram. “Most such ruptures occur when dancing or playing sports. Mine was caused by a surprise step into a hole in the dark getting out of the car. Thank you NYU for attempting to make me whole again.”