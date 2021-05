Matthew Ramsey

The Old Dominion frontman revealed in May 2021 that he suffered a collapsed lung and broken rib after falling off a ladder. “How many OD members does it take to change a lightbulb? Well, after a broken rib, collapsed lung, and various scrapes and bruises, I found out the answer is ‘More than one,'” he joked via Instagram after getting medical attention. “Back home and recovering now with all the fun pills.”