Celebrity Injuries

Pink

The singer revealed in December 2020 that she’d fractured her ankle after battling coronavirus alongside her son, Jameson, earlier in the year. “As if surviving covid wasn’t enough for this poop sandwich of a year!” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself wearing a face mask in a hospital room while giving a thumbs-up. “Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well. Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I’d fracture my ankle! Later tonight I’m gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can’t check out what salmonella’s like! 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving.”