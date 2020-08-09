Simon Cowell

The America’s Got Talent judge fell while testing his electric bicycle at his Malibu mansion in August 2020. “Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family,” a spokesperson for Cowell confirmed to Us. “He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.” According to the spokesperson, he had surgery following the incident.