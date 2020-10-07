Suzanne Somers

The actress revealed in October 2020 that she was recovering from an accident that required surgery. “[Husband] Alan [Hamel] and I took an unfortunate fall while coming down the stairs at our home. I had an intense amount of pain after the fall that was not resolving – even after having tequila! After several scans, it was determined I had 2 vertebrae out of place which was causing pressure on nerves and creating that tremendous pain,” she wrote via Instagram. “The good news is that I had neck surgery to correct these issues and now I am on the mend! I need a bit more time to recover before I can join you again at the bar for our virtual cocktail parties. … As always, I so appreciate your love and support. Be back soon!”