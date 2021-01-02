Teddi Mellencamp

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared a photo of herself on crutches in January 2021 and revealed she’d injured herself while playing pickleball with her family. “I gave 2020 the boot—and 2021 returned the favor! 4-6 weeks to be exact. Starting Monday because apparently foot fractures are all the rage and there’s not a boot in all of LA!” she wrote on January 1 after twisting her ankle. “The silver lining: it’s called a ‘dancer’s fracture’ so I’m basically a ballerina now. Pickle Ball: 1. Teddi: 0.” Mellencamp later shared a video message to her husband, Edwin Arroyave, via her Instagram Stories, asking him to carry her upstairs because he wasn’t responding to her text messages. In a subsequent Story, she thanked him for being “Mr. Mom” all day with their kids while she was laid up in bed.