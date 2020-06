Tony Hawk

The professional skateboarder revealed that he suffered injuries to his hand after a skating accident in a pool on June 6. “The session was fun until I did a backside smith stall as a set up for a backside blunt, and suddenly found myself on the flat bottom with my fingers bending in new directions,” he explained via Instagram. His fingers experienced “extreme circulation loss,” but thanks to “expedited” hospital care, they were “back in place” within 30 minutes.