Bobby Cannavale and Brad Garrett

It’s not uncommon for the Will & Grace alum to be mistaken for the former Everybody Loves Raymond star on the street. In fact, Cannavale told Jimmy Fallon in December 2021 that the project he’s most recognized for is Garrett’s CBS sitcom.

“You know I was not on Everybody Loves Raymond,” Cannavale joked during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I had nothing to do with that show. If this could help me to have 10 less people stop me and say, ‘We love you on Everybody Loves Raymond’ that would be great for my life.”

He added, “I’m always like, ‘He’s really a lot taller than me. He’s the nicest guy, but I’m just not him.’”