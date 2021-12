Darren Criss and Kit Harington

The Glee alum shared a photo of a fan who mistook him for the Game of Thrones actor via Instagram in January 2016. “‘Hey… Are you Kit Harington?’ Me: aw sorry man I’m not ‘Aw cuz if you were I’d kick myself if I didn’t ask for a picture.’ [he goes, disappointed] Me: wait, can I get a picture though? To commemorate this moment?” Criss captioned the snap.