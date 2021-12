Jared Haibon and Ashton Kutcher

The Bachelorette alum and his fiancée, Ashley Iaconetti, hung out with the Two and a Half Men alum and his wife, Mila Kunis, years after fans first pointed out their resemblance. “In 2015, Ashton Kutcher tweeted a side by side photo of our faces,” Haibon wrote on Instagram in August 2018. “In 2017, he said he got into watching The Bachelor because a guy named Jared looked like him. In 2018, we met and bonded over marrying our best friends.”