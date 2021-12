John Stamos and Rob Lowe

The Fuller House star posted a video in May 2016 of a confused fan who thought he was Rob Lowe and tagged it #AwkwardVacationMoments. In the clip, Stamos asked the woman, “What’s my name?” to which she replied, “Rob Lowe.” Stamos jokingly confirmed he was the Brothers & Sisters alum, “That’s right, yeah. Alright.”