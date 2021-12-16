Kate Beckinsale and Ryan Reynolds

The Underworld star called Reynolds her doppelgänger in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October 2019. “I look exactly like Ryan Reynolds,” she said at the time. “Like in a shocking way. Like, when sometimes I see a bus going by with a poster on it I think, ‘Damn, I look hot. Oh, wait, that’s not me. Also, I’ve never done that movie.’”

Reynolds agreed on the Today show in December 2019 saying that looking at Beckinsale is ”like looking in a mirror.”