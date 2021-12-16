Melissa McCarthy and Amy Schumer

The Spy star recalled being mistaken for Schumer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February 2020 while filming a previous hidden-camera prank for the talk show. The bit involved McCarthy pretending to faint at a local dry cleaner and one woman thought she was a dead ringer for the I Feel Pretty star.

“What I heard right before [they called] 911 was: ‘Amy Schumer’s gone down! Amy Schumer’s on the ground!’ And I was like, ‘Hey,’” McCarthy said. “She called me Amy Schumer — which to me was my favorite part, what a compliment — but she called me Amy Schumer four or five times.”