Seth Meyers and Hugh Grant

The Saturday Night Live alum proved that he looked like the British actor in the ‘90s when they chatted on his late-night show in June 2018. “I’ve been a fan of yours for a long time. People have told me that we look alike,” Meyers said. Grant cracked: “Like droopy eyes.” Meyers replied: “And I really, I will be honest, in the mid-’90s I really leaned into the fact that we looked alike. You had a hairstyle that I thought, I was like, ‘That looks great on Hugh Grant’s face. I’m close enough, I’m gonna give it a shot.'”