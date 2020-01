Courtland Keith Rogers

Jenelle Evans’ ex-husband was arrested in North Carolina in January 2020 for one count of felony larceny and one count of felony possession of a schedule I drug (which could include heroin, LSD, marijuana or ecstasy, among other substances). He was also hit with two misdemeanors: possession of a schedule II drug (which includes substances with accepted medical use in the U.S.) and possession of drug paraphernalia.