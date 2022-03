Ezra Miller

The Flash actor was arrested in Hilo, Hawaii, in March 2022 and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment following an altercation at a bar. Miller had allegedly been “yelling obscenities” while other patrons were performing karaoke, later snatching a microphone from a woman, according to a police report. The Fantastic Beasts star also “lunged at” a man who was playing darts. Miller was released from police custody after paying his $500 bail.