Celebrity Mugshots

Jules Wainstein

Us confirmed in February 2020 that the Real Housewives of New York City star was booked for allegedly attacking her estranged husband, Michael Wainstein, amid their tumultuous split. “This is a serious situation reflecting Ms. Wainstein’s increasingly reckless behavior that unfortunately took place in front of the kids,” Michael’s attorney, Morghan Richardson, said in a statement at the time. “The children were released to Michael’s custody yesterday and he is most concerned about protecting them. Michael is exploring all of his legal options at this time.”