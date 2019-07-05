Celebrity Mugshots

Luann de Lesseps
The Real Housewives of New York City star, 52, was arrested on Christmas Eve 2017 and charged with allegedly kicking a police officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person in Palm Beach, Florida. De Lesseps allegedly told people, "I'm going to kill you all," before her arrest. The charges come almost a year after the Bravo star married Tom D'Agostino Jr. in Palm Beach on New Year's Eve. They announced their divorce just seven months later amid rumors of D'Agostino's infidelity.